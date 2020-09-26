Future healthcare heroes prepare at Ivy Tech Terre Haute

Ivy Tech healthcare students, future healthcare professionals, returned to the Terre Haute campus this fall to continue their studies.
These students include future nurses, sonographers, healthcare specialists, medical assistants, radiographers, medical laboratory technologists, paramedics, respiratory therapists, surgical technologists, and mental health counselors.
Students in the Schools of Health Sciences and Nursing follow especially stringent guidelines for wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and following new protocols, preparing for work in our current pandemic environment.
“Students best learn healthcare by being here and having the opportunity to practice skills on each other as patients,” said Julie Will, dean of the School of Health Sciences.
“Ivy Tech is known for preparing students to walk into their future careers with hands-on, real-world training. In the School of Health Sciences, we are simulating a clinical environment and requiring students to wear some of the same PPE they would be wearing in a clinical facility. In addition to masks and isolation gowns, some wear face shields in certain labs. Students are temperature scanned before entering labs and are responsible for sanitizing workstations and equipment after lab activities.”
Ivy Tech healthcare students are continuing clinical training this fall, and follow the screening procedures and PPE requirements of their clinical sites.
Respiratory therapy
Bonnie Savalick, respiratory therapy student, returned to Union Hospital this semester to complete her clinical training.
“I’m a better hands-on learner so it’s good to be back in a clinical setting,” said Savalick. “I’m ready to be out in the workforce and hope to find something local when I graduate.”
Brooke Truxal, respiratory therapy program chair, said students have not been hesitant to return to campus.
“Many are already in the clinical environment so they are getting into the ‘I’m a healthcare worker’ mindset and are ready to start work,” said Truxal. “Completing their education during a pandemic is helping students become more aware of sanitization and hygiene practices to reduce the risk of infection. In healthcare, we have a saying to ‘assume everyone is infected’ which is in the forefront of our minds, now more than ever.”
Medical assisting
“It is a relief for my students to come back to campus and they all have great attitudes,” said Kylie Bridge, medical assisting program chair.
When the college transitioned to virtual learning in the spring semester due to COVID-19, Bridge’s students learned lab techniques virtually via Zoom.
“They had to adapt a lot in spring,” said Bridge. “This semester they are making up their hands-on training in labs to complete their spring coursework.”
Rachael Hartman is a medical assisting student in Bridge’s class, currently working at Clinton Gardens nursing home as a qualified medication aid.
“It can be stressful working in healthcare right now, but you have to love it to do it,” said Hartman. “I’ve worked at Clinton Gardens since I was 16 and have worked my way up because I’ve always wanted to help people. After I graduate and start work as a medical assistant and when my two young kids are older, I plan to continue my education and eventually become a nurse.”
Nursing
Kim Cooper, dean of the School of Nursing, explained that the same precautions for the School of Health Sciences also apply to her students.
“In addition, nursing labs have been redesigned with extra barriers to separate students and keep them distanced,” said Cooper. “While practicing activities with their lab partners as patients, students are now asked to limit the amount of time they spend with their patients to less than 15 minutes to limit their exposure. Some healthcare facilities track this information on nurses via wearable devices, so we are preparing our future nurses to be mindful of this before they start their careers.”
Mike Dammann, nursing student, is glad to return to campus to complete his degree. Dammann is a paramedic for the City of Terre Haute and on track for graduation in spring.
“I retain more by coming here,” said Damman. “It can be nice to not have to drive to campus for classes but it can be hard. It’s easier to get distracted at home.”
Mental health
Ivy Tech’s human services program welcomed future mental health professionals back to campus this fall to practice group work in-person.
“In the spring semester, we practiced the interviewing process virtually which introduced students to aspects of telemedicine,” said Angela Hayes, human services assistant professor. “Many professionals in the field are practicing virtually right now so we are preparing students for what they may experience as future professionals. However, we are used to doing this face-to-face, and this fall, students are putting their skills into practice to prepare for their first internships.”
Robert Smiley, one of Hayes’ students, is a 41-year old Air Force veteran whose goal is to open his own counseling practice.
“Honestly, stepping back on campus and re-acclimating is odd,” said Smiley. “Being on campus does cause anxiety. I have children, a 16-year-old who is preparing to start college soon, and a newborn so I have to be mindful. The virtual class options do help with anxiety and Ivy Tech has provided us with all the options so it’s up to me to do my part.”
Smiley started out in Ivy Tech’s machinist program but changed his major because he wanted a career helping others.
“I’ve always done volunteer work but I want to give back to humanity in a different way,” he said.
To learn more or enroll in Ivy Tech healthcare programs, contact Ivy Tech Terre Haute at ivytech.edu/visitus.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Ivy Tech Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.