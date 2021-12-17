Full House Resorts is suing the Indiana Gaming Commission, arguing the commission’s Nov. 17 decision to award the available Vigo County casino license to Churchill Downs should be nullified.
The complaint filed Friday afternoon in Marion County Superior Court 2 in Indianapolis argues the hearing contravened Indiana’s Open Door Law because the Gaming Commission adjourned into an executive session to discuss the proposals in the middle of the hearing.
Indiana codes say “A governing body may not conduct an executive session during a meeting,” according to the lawsuit.
“After the mid-Hearing executive session, which contravenes the Open Door Law, the Commission returned to the Hearing,” the complaint reads. “Without any public debate, comment, discussion or explanation, the Commission voted to deny Full House’s application and grant Churchill’s application.”
The complaint also suggests that Full House proposed a more desirable package. It says, “Full House spent great time and expense to secure a highly visible site that approximately 11 million cars pass annually. Full House’s destination complex was designed to essentially be a billboard to the millions of cars that drive by its site.”
By contrast, the lawsuit argues, Churchill Downs proposed a far less visible site off the freeway on U.S. 41, near a county jail and sewage treatment site with a rooftop bar that overlooks the jail and treatment plant.
Full House’s complaint says, “The nature of a sewage treatment plant in such close proximity to a public entertainment venue is counter-intuitive to any prudent, rational individual; the same can be said for locating an entertainment venue near a county jail.”
The lawsuit also argues Churchill’s raising the possibility of an alternate site violates the licensing rules.
“Churchill’s presentation to the Commission during the Hearing contained an appendix, which was not publicly presented, and which included an illegal second location for the casino that Churchill did not have under contract, near the Terre Haute airport. ... Churchill’s proposal of multiple and amorphous sites should have disqualified its proposal from consideration because Indiana law required one location to be provided in the application.”
The complaint asks the court to find that the commission violated the Open Door Law, void the decision to deny Full House’s application and grant Churchill Downs’ application and prohibit the awarding of the license to Churchill Downs and award any other relief the court finds appropriate.
Full House’s proposal named its $250 million casino American Place, located on 32 acres at 5995 E. Margaret Avenue, near the Interstate 70 and U.S. 40/Indiana 46 intersection. It would include a hotel and a glass “greenhouse” restaurant.
The proposal called for a 100,000-square foot casino with 1,000 slots, 50 gaming tables and a 100-room hotel and was projected to create 1,800 construction jobs and 800 permanent jobs, as well as generate $811 million in gross gaming receipts from an anticipated 8 million patrons over five years.
Churchill Downs’ proposal, was for a $190 million 10-story, 125-room hotel atop a casino named the Queen of Terre Haute near Haute City Center. It would create 1,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs. It, too, promised 1,000 slot machines and 50 game tables as well as a TwinSpires sportsbook. Churchill Downs projects its casino will produce $638.9 million in gross gaming receipts in the first five years as it will be receiving 6.7 million visitors.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
