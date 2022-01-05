FHR-Atlas LLC and Full House Resorts LLC has dropped a lawsuit against the Indiana Gaming Commission.
Mike McMains, chairman of the Indiana Gaming Commission, said the commission is "pleased that Full House has dismissed these actions and that Vigo County and the greater community of west-central Indiana will soon benefit from this significant economic development project."
Judge Patricia McMath today ordered the matter dismissed after Full House filed a notice of dismissal on Tuesday in Marion County Superior Court.
In December, Full House filed a lawsuit in Marion County Superior Court 2 in Indianapolis arguing a hearing of the Indiana Gaming Commission contravened Indiana’s Open Door Law because the Gaming Commission adjourned into an executive session to discuss the proposals in the middle of the hearing.
The complaint also suggests that Full House proposed a more desirable package. It says, “Full House spent great time and expense to secure a highly visible site that approximately 11 million cars pass annually. Full House’s destination complex was designed to essentially be a billboard to the millions of cars that drive by its site.”
By contrast, the lawsuit argues, Churchill Downs proposed a far less visible site off the freeway on U.S. 41, near a county jail and sewage treatment site with a rooftop bar that overlooks the jail and treatment plant.
The complaint had sought the court to find that the commission violated the Open Door Law, to void the decision to deny Full House’s application and grant Churchill Downs’ application and prohibit the awarding of the license to Churchill Downs.
The Tribune-Star has left messages for attorneys of Full House seeking comment.
The measure could clear the path for Churchill Downs to obtain the Vigo County casino license. Lucy Luck Gaming last month reached an agreement to receive its $5 million license fee returned to Lucky Luck, dismissing its appeal against the Gaming Commission.
