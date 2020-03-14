Police found drug paraphernalia and a pipe bomb Friday night in a traffic stop that resulted in a pair of arrests.
Nathaniel Hoctor, 28, of Terre Haute, was arrested and faces preliminary charges of possession of a destruction device, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and possession of paraphernalia.
Hoctor is being held in the Vigo County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear 11 a.m. Monday in Vigo Superior Court 5.
Levi Gillis was arrested and faces preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and outstanding charges of resisting law enforcement, warrant, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, warrant.
Gillis is being held in Vigo County Jail with $10,000 bond, no 10% allowed. He is scheduled to appear 1:30 p.m. Monday in Vigo Superior Court 6 on his new charge.
Indiana State Police were patrolling near Locust Street and Lafayette Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Friday when the trooper pulled over Hoctor and Gillis for an equipment violation, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Police searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and a homemade pipe bomb.
The Indiana State Police Emergency Ordnance Disposal team was called and additional troopers from the Putnamville Post arrived and secured the area for public safety.
Once the EOD team arrived, they took possession of the homemade pipe bomb and disposed of it, according to police.
Further investigation by police found Hoctor displayed signs of impairment. Hoctor was offered a certified chemical test, but refused.
It was also found during the course of the investigation that Gillis was wanted out of Vigo County on an active warrant on several charges.
