Slick roads greeted motorists this morning as fresh snowfall and low temperatures combined overnight to result in renewed hazard warnings.
State and county highway trucks are again clearing roads today, and police have reissued warnings to reduce speed.
Indaiana State Police at Putnamville report working six property damage crashes, three crashes with injuries, three slide-offs and assisting five motorists since the snowfall started this morning.
“Main roads and secondary roads are slick and hazardous,” Sgt. Matt Ames said. “We are asking motorists to drive with caution, slow down, turn their headlights on, and buckle up.”
About 10 a.m. this morning, troopers responded to the Wabash River bridge on eastbound Interstate 70 where a semi-truck went off the road. Traffic was reduced to one lane.
Vigo County Highway Director Larry Robbins said highway crews are focusing on main roads first, and will move to secondary roads, then subdivisions.
The salt and sand supply is holding out, Robbins said. A new delivery is expected next week, and that should be enough for the remainder of the snow season.
“We haven't been treating a lot lately, just clearing the roads,” Robbins said. “We had them treated before the snow hit and it helped. Once we get the roads clear again, we will treat them again.”
The snowfall has been dry and light, he said, making it easier to clear, but also likely to drift in strong winds.
Robbins said any county residents with questions or concerns about snow removal on their local roads can call the highway department at 812-466-9635.
Little or no new snow accumulation is expected for the rest of today, according to the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. Highs for Terre Haute are expected in the mid 20s, with north winds around 10 mph.
Tonight will be colder with lows around 6 and wind chill readings down to 4 below zero.
Friday will be mostly sunny in the morning, with highs in the lower 20s. Friday night will have lows around 3.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 20s on Saturday, then the upper 30s on Sunday with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Temperatures will climb into the 40s by Wednesday.
