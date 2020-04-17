A freeze warning for the area has been extended to 10 a.m. Saturday as temperatures dip below freezing overnight.
Areas of Vigo, Parke, Sullivan Vermillion and Clay counties can expect temperatures as below freezing, according to a warning issued this morning by Vigo County 911.
Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Gardeners should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, wrap and drain pipes, or allow to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained with exposed pipes covered to prevent freezing.
