Gardeners beware! A freeze warning has been issued across the area tonight into Tuesday.
Vigo and Clay counties can expect temperatures as low as 31 from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to a warning from Vigo County 911.
Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Gardeners should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, wrap and drain pipes, or allow to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained with exposed pipes covered to prevent freezing.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has also issued a wind advisory for much of the area until 8 p.m. tonight.
