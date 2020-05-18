The Indiana Commission for Higher Education Wednesday is hosting a virtual Scholar Success Program [SSP] help session to assist students in completing college and career readiness activities.
The event is between 2 and 3 p.m.
To earn and maintain the 21st Century Scholarship in high school and college, Scholars must complete activities through the SSP to help them prepare for college and career success.
Students and families can seek assistance through the Commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms, which will be manned by Commission staff members during the live event.
Staff will be answering questions related to SSP activities while providing tips and guidance to help students stay on track to receive their scholarship. Follow along on social media with the #ScholarsSSP hashtag.
WHAT: 21st Century Scholar SSP Event
WHO: Indiana Commission for Higher Education Outreach staff
WHEN: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 2-3 p.m.
WHERE: Online: Live on Learn More Indiana’s Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana), but available on all social media accounts: Facebook (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN)
By text and phone: To best serve the state, the Commission has split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org.
Students and families can contact the Commission’s Outreach staff at any time, even after the virtual event concludes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.