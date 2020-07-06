Small businesses and nonprofits in west central Indiana will soon have access to free masks.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's West Central Business Hub and the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund announced a joint effort on Monday.
Starting today, local small businesses and nonprofits can contact the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce to see if they qualify to receive free masks.
Nonprofit organizations and employers with less than 25 employees interested in receiving masks should contact the chamber’s office and programs coordinator, Jessy Exline -- jexline@terrehautechamber.com -- for further details and information.
In a news release, chamber President Kristin Craig said she applauds the efforts of the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, which launched the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in a joint effort.
In the fund’s seventh round of grants, the Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. was awarded $5,000 in which to purchase 10,000 disposable, surgical masks. The masks are to be distributed, free of charge, to small businesses throughout the West Central Indiana six-county region. Those counties include Vigo, Sullivan, Parke, Vermillion, Clay and Putnam.
“The community and our corporate partners have been extremely generous throughout the pandemic,” said Danielle Isbell of the United Way. “We’re grateful the Chamber is working to get necessary masks to organizations in need.”
Currently, additional groups that have received masks include the city of Brazil, Clay County commissioners, West Central Indiana Economic Development District, Partnership Parke County, city of Terre Haute and city of Sullivan.
In Parke County, Partnership Parke County has been working with Parke County Emergency Services, to ensure businesses and civic organizations operate safely. Partnership Parke County, along with Parke County REMC Operation Round Up and the Parke County Community Foundation, purchased 5,000 masks and 20 gallons of hand sanitizer.
