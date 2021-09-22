The Indiana Department of Health will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations and testing from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Vigo County.

Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine will be available. The left lane will be for vaccinations and the right lane will be testing (PCR & rapid testing available), according to the Vigo County Health Department.