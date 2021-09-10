The Indiana Department of Health is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
No appointment is necessary and you can stay in your car the entire time. The fairground is located in Vigo County.
PCR and rapid antigen tests will be available for ages 6 months and up. Testing for children under 2 years old will require parental assistance.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer vaccine will be available. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is single dose, while the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose to be fully protected against COVID-19. Information on how to schedule a second dose of Pfizer will be available.
Both vaccines are fully tested and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19. Individuals age 18 or older may choose to receive either vaccine. Individuals age 12 to 17 must receive the Pfizer vaccine and have parental consent.
