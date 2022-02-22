Ben Franklin Elementary School fourth graders are learning something new about Black History Month — that history is taking place right now.
Cheyenne Huebner and Dawn Hersman's students participated Tuesday in a Black History Month wax museum, with each student portraying a famous Black American. But they weren't portraying Frederick Douglass or Sojourner Truth, though they have learned about them — they portrayed contemporary Blacks who will become historic for their contributions to the world further on down the road.
"This year, we wanted to bring something that their generation would recognize, so that when they get older, they'll say, 'Oh, this is who we grew up with,'" explained Ruth Clark, Behavior Interventionist at Ben Franklin Elementary. "It's more of a modern-day African-American wax museum."
Huebner and Hersman "thought about doing the wax museum with the students," Clark said. "It was something they saw online, and said, 'Oh, that'd be a great idea for our kids for Black History Month.'"
Students dressed as the famous Black American they were portraying, though Breck Tuggle as writer-actor-director-producer Tyler Perry was wearing an Air Jordan T-shirt. Grayson Allen as basketball superstar LeBron James achieved a little bit more verisimilitude by wearing a jersey from James' movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy."
Each student was to remain silent and immobile until a visitor pressed their red paper button; then, they would present biographical information about the person they were portraying. Clark reminded the children, "In a wax museum, nobody moves." Teachers might want to employ the wax museum strategy more often.
Huebner and Hersman assigned the students with the people they would portray; in Hersman's case, she had her kids draw straws that correlated to one of the famous folks.
"The ones who weren't sure who they got started researching it and they said, 'Hey! I got to tell you about this' and 'I got to tell you about that!'" Hersman said. "I was so excited that they were thrilled with the characters they picked."
Huebner agreed. "They were happy to get who they did," she said. "It was cool to see how interested they were. They'd say, 'Guess what I found out.' It was awesome."
Dustin Gill as photographer/filmmaker Gordon Parks had a camera strapped around his neck. Jennifer Johnson portrayed tennis superstar Serena Williams, and after giving her biography, broke character slightly to demonstrate the sign language she knows.
A number of the children portrayed people not that far from their own age. Naryah LeFleur portrayed singer/actress Zendaya. Maleiah Brown performed as record-breaking Olympic gymnast Simon Biles. Raylynn Bales played the young Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman. La'Ryah Strong played someone a little older and already historic, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Jacob Seeleey buried the lead in his portrayal of two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington. He gave a lot of information about Washington's family, and ended with a succinct, "I act in movies."
David Kronke
