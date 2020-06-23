Clay County has added one newly reported death in the daily COVID-19 update from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The death occurred Sunday, according to ISDH. Clay County has recorded 56 positive cases with a total of four deaths.

Vigo County has 213 positive cases with nine deaths, according to the county health department website.

ISDH today announced that 331 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 42,871 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,377 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 426,376 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 418,916 on Monday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.