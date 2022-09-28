Four people were injured, with two teen-agers flown to Indianapolis hospitals, after an accident on U.S. 36 in Parke County Wednesday morning.
The accident happened at 10:52 a.m. one mile west of Rockville, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Office.
A 17-year-old male from Kingman was driving a pickup truck west on U.S. 36 and had pulled to the side of the road. The driver attempted to make a U-turn to travel east on the highway and drove into the path of a dump truck driven by Adam Wagoner, 40, of Greencastle.
The dump truck was also traveling west and struck the pickup on the driver's side.
The 17-year-old pickup driver was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for his injuries. A 16-year-old male from Cayuga, the middle passenger in the pickup, was flown to Peyton Manning Hospital. A third passenger, a 16-year-old male from Perrysville, was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
Wagoner, the driver of the dump truck, was taken to Union Hospital Clinton for minor injuries.
Others responding agencies included Parke County EMS, Rockville Police Department, Rockville Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Double D Towing and Curtis Towing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.