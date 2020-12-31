Three COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and a death Wednesday put Vigo County's total at 150 deaths, with another 105 positive cases added for a total of 9,293 in the daily update from state health officials.
Three of those deaths were in people age 80 and older while one was a person age 40 to 49, state data shows.
Meanwhile, Parke County added its eighth death, and Vermillion County added its 30th death.
At the Federal Correctional Complex on the Terre Haute's southwest side, the number of positive inmate cases has dropped to 344. According to data from the Vigo County Health Department, the FCC added 180 inmate cases the week of Dec. 20 to 26, the most recent week available. Another 204 cases occurred at the prison the week of Dec. 13-19, and 107 were reported the week of Dec. 6-12.
The number of new community cases Dec. 20 to 26 was 352, the VCHD data shows.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,543 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 511,485 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 7,911 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 99 from the previous day. Another 352 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,636,695 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,622,879 on Wednesday. A total of 5,681,710 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
