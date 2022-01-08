Four people were hurt, two of them badly, in a car-semi crash about 9 p.m. Friday at Indiana 63 and Vermillion County Road 1650 North.
Upon arrival at the accident site, deputies located a 2004 Ford Taurus in the median with heavy damage to its driver side and a semi in the left lane of northbound Indiana 63, according to a news release from Sheriff Mike Phelps.
All four occupants of the car suffer injuries, and the driver had to be extricated, police said.
Lifeline was unavailable, so all four occupants were taken to local hospitals. The driver and front-seat passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said.
According to witnesses, the Ford, driven by Nathan Harper, 20, of Williamsport, signaled and started a right turn into the One-Nine parking lot, Formerly the Pilot station.
But, for reasons unknown, the car then made an abrupt left turn and attempted to cross northbound Indiana 63.
The For Taurus crossed into the path of an oncoming semi and was T-boned by the semi, the sheriff said.
