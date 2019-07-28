Police are looking into another serious-injury, multi-vehicle accident triggered by a semitrailer failing to slow and striking other vehicles from behind.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said deputies were on-site at vehicle fire at 3:17 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-74 at the 1 mile marker when notified of an unrelated crash about a half-mile to the east.
They investigated and learned a semi driven by Daniel Alvarez, 53, of Peoria, Illinois, failed to slow down for slowed or stopped traffic and struck several vehicles, causing a chain reaction, the sheriff said in a news release.
Alvarez’s semi struck a car driven by Kaleb Acuna, 18 of State Line, Indiana. The Alvarez semi then struck a pickup truck driven Jeremy Ramage, 44, of Union, Kentucky. Alvarez’s semi then hit an SUV driven by Patricia Campbell, 60, of Indianapolis. After striking Campbell’s SUV, it hit another semi driven by Kathy McCarthy, 59, of Edgewater, Florida.
Police said Campbell was taken to Carle Hospital in Champaign, Illinois, with life-threatening injuries.
Also taken to Carle with life-threatening injuries were Acuna, a juvenile passenger in Acuna’s car, and an infant passenger in that car.
Indiana State Police were called to the scene to reconstruct the accident, and it remains under investigation.
Also assisting Vermillion County and ISP were the Fountain Co. Sheriffs Office, Warren County Sheriffs Office, Covington Police Department, Veedersburg Police Department, Vermilion County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office, Perrysville Fire, Newport Rescue, Illiana EMS, Fountain County EMS and several concerned motorists, the sheriff said.
