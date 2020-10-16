Four people face charges in connection to a theft Thursday at the Haute City Center mall and a subsequent vehicle pursuit.
City police responded to the mall about 6 p.m. for a reported theft. A suspect vehicle was located and was found to have been reported stolen in Indianapolis.
A vehicle pursuit ended on Springhill Road with the suspects taken into custody. They were later booked into the Vigo County Jail Thursday night.
Stephanie Cole, 20, of Indianapolis, and Jaida Michol Simmons, 21, of Noblesville, were both arrested on charges of auto theft, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Darion Smith, 18, of Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement.
Anthony Taylor, 20, of Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness, auto theft, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and driving without a license.
Their cases have been assigned to Vigo Superior Court 3.
