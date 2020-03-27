TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Fannie Carolyn Rodgers (Rickard), 74, passed away March 25, 2020 at Gibson Family Hospice Center. She was born November 25, 1945 in Madisonville, Kentucky to Gerlie Lee and Ola Mae (Beshears) Rickard. Fannie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.…