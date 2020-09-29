A former investor in Vigo County's new casino venture has been indicted on federal charges related to violations of campaign finance laws.
John Keeler, a former Indiana lawmaker and a gaming executive, and former Indiana Sen. Brent Waltz, have been indicted. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced the charges today.
Keeler, in May, gave up his ownership stake in Spectacle Jack, a subsidiary of Spectacle Entertainment formed for the new Terre Haute casino planned for the city's east side.
The new casino will be controlled by Greg Gibson, a Terre Haute businessman and philanthropist, who has been vice chairman of Spectacle Entertainment.
Keeler, 71, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to make illegal corporate contributions, false statements and to obstruct justice; one count of making illegal corporate contributions; one count of obstruction of justice; and one count of making false statements.
Waltz, 47 has been charged with one count of conspiracy to make conduit contributions, false statements and to obstruct justice; one count of making and receiving conduit contributions; one count of obstruction of justice; and two counts of making false statements.
Waltz was not involved with Spectacle Entertainment. He was involved with Centaur Gaming, which had riverboat casinos in northern Indiana. Centaur was identified by officials as being involved in a scheme directing more than $15,000 in illegal corporate contributions to an unsuccessful Indiana congressional candidate, but no charges had been filed in May against the company or its executives.
The charges are related to a scheme to route contributions through conduit donors to Waltz’s 2016 congressional campaign.
The FBI executed an arrest and search warrant Monday morning at Waltz’s house.
Earlier this year, the Indiana Gaming Commission scrutinized the Spectacle Jack proposal for a casino in Terre Haute due to the involvement of Keeler and the pending federal investigation. After Keeler separated himself from Spectacle Jack, approval for the casino moved forward.
Keeler remains general counsel for Spectacle Entertainment, according to the company's website.
Gibson today told the Tribune-Star that Keeler no longer has any involvement in the Terre Haute casino project.
"He is not a shareholder in Spectacle Jack and does not act as our legal counsel," Gibson said. "Spectacle Jack is working hard to build a successful gaming facility in Terre Haute. We believe this project will bring new economic vitality to the city, our region, and the state of Indiana."
