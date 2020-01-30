The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended a Farmersburg attorney and former chief deputy Knox County prosecutor.
The court on Wednesday issued a six-page opinion in which it accepted an agreement between attorney Joseph W. Burton and the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission.
In approving a 90-day suspension, the court cited attorney misconduct. Specifically, the court said Burton abused his prosecutorial authority as part of a campaign of retaliation against a police detective.
Burton is to be automatically reinstated upon completion of the suspension.
Burton's troubles came in connection to a woman he had been involved in an off-and-on relationship with for several years and who had become a defendant in a 2017 Greene County methamphetamine-related case, according to the court's opinion.
In the March 2018 – after her conviction, sentencing and incarceration in the Greene County matter – the woman told Burton that a Vincennes Police Department detective had asked about an affair with a prosecutor, and she had told the detective of her relationship with Burton.
Hearing that, Burton reportedly cursed the female detective, said she's "got it coming now" and vowed to "have her by the ... hair."
Burton then set upon actions to help his friend and damage the detective, some of which apparently prompted Knox County Prosecutor J. Dirk Carnahan to file a departmental complaint against the detective.
The Supreme Court noted a disciplinary complaint has been filed against Carnahan and is pending as a separate matter.
The high court said the facts of the case "involve more than a conflict of interest. Specifically, they reflect an attempt by Respondent [Burton] to improperly leverage his prosecutorial authority to exact a personal vendetta against a police detective."
The court held Burton's "overriding motivation was not to further the public interest but rather to protect his own self-interest."
The court found Burton:
• Represented a client while having a concurrent conflict of interest.
• Engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.
• Stated or implied an ability to improperly influence agency or an official or achieve results through means that violated the rules of professional conduct.
A factor in aggravation, the court said, was Burton's substantial experience in the practice of law. It found factors in mitigation were a lack of prior discipline, years of public of service, and remorse or cooperation in the disciplinary proceedings.
Burton "retired" from his prosecutors position on April 21, 2018, the court noted.
Mark Fitton can be reached at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.