A former youth group president and treasurer both face theft charges in connection with missing funds from the Cloverdale Community Youth League, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
Stephen D. Caulkins, 41, of Cloverdale, the former president, and Amber D. Caulkins, 37, of Cloverdale, both face charges of theft, a class 6 felony, and conspiracy to commit theft, a class 6 felony.
During a state police investigation, it was discovered that both individuals "had allegedly deprived the Cloverdale Community Youth League of over $21,848.51," according to the news release.
The investigation by the state police Putnamville post began in July.
The Caulkins served as president and treasurer from 2018 through 2020. During their duties as the president and treasurer, they allegedly were not depositing funds into the bank accounts, "in order to benefit in self-gain," according to state police.
After reviewing the investigation, Putnam County Prosecutor Timothy Bookwalter issued summons for both parties to appear in Superior Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 27.
According to its Facebook page, the Cloverdale Community Youth League is a non-profit organization dedicated to provide a fun learning environment for kids ages 5-18 to learn and play youth sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.