For the 23rd consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology ranks No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges Guide for engineering colleges focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education.
Rose-Hulman was selected the best in the specialized engineering category in U.S. News’ annual survey of college engineering deans and senior faculty across America.
The deans and senior faculty were asked to rate programs at accredited undergraduate engineering programs on a scale of 1 [marginal] to 5 [distinguished]. Rose-Hulman tallied a 4.6 score, tops out of 239 colleges nationwide in the category.
Rose-Hulman also once again earned No. 1 rankings in four academic department categories:
• Civil engineering
• Computer engineering
• Electrical engineering
• Mechanical engineering
“Our peers within the STEM education community have observed and continue to value the qualities that have been hallmarks of a Rose-Hulman education: teaching excellence, state-of-the-art facilities, and a caring faculty and staff providing personal attention to top-notch students,” said Rob Coons, Rose-Hulman president, in a college news release.
“The formula for our success hasn’t changed throughout nearly 150 years, led by quality leadership provided by our board of trustees and administration, and cherished by our successful, loyal and proud alumni.”
Rick Stamper, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said Rose Hulman works hard to maintain its reputation as a top STEM college through continuous improvement across all its academic programs, including improving academic facilities, adding new academic majors, investing in new courses, and hiring faculty dedicated to undergraduate education and research.
Rose-Hulman opened a new $29 million, 70,000-square-foot academic building for the 2021-22 school year. It has engineering design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry laboratories, innovative classrooms, and collaborative workspaces to support world-class undergraduate STEM learning, research and hands-on project creation.
The institute also recently added the Branam and Kremer Innovation Centers to provide students with more opportunities for hands-on learning and working on group projects and competition teams, as well as new academic majors in engineering design, data science and biomathematics.
