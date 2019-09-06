Patrick Barrett passed away in March 2016 from cancer, but his legacy continues to sweep through high school and college football stadiums across Indiana and eastern Illinois with the Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign launched in his memory.
Parents Molly and Greg Barrett have once again set out to achieve a goal of raising $150,000 during the month of September. Supporting the effort is the Indiana High School Football Coaches’ Association as well as various colleges, universities and elementary schools across the state. Greg is the head football coach of South Vermillion High School.
Now in its fourth year, the Tackle Childhood Cancer games kicks off tonight at four high school stadiums — North Putnam High School, Riverton Parke High School, Sullivan High School and Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
The weekend events continue on Saturday when Indiana State University plays the University of Dayton at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology takes on Mount Union University [Ohio] at 7 p.m. in Cook Stadium.
Yellow shoelaces—the color of the national Childhood Cancer Awareness movement—have been sold, along with Tackle Childhood Cancer t-shirts. Miracle Minutes are also held at each game with additional fundraising efforts varying by school.
Funds raised through the Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign support the P.S. We Love You Fund which is raising money for precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for Children. Precision genomics targets therapies based on molecular nuances of patients’ specific cancer tumor. Patrick Barrett was one of the first Riley patients to participate in the program. The test gives pediatric oncologists the best roadmap of how to treat a child’s cancer. Insurance often does not cover the cost, ranging from $7,000 to $35,000.
The P.S. We Love You Fund was established in April 2016 to allow families to receive precision genomics testing they wouldn’t have accessed otherwise. This type of highly customized cancer treatment is paramount to successfully treat aggressive or relapsed cancers.
TACKLE CHILDHOOD CANCER GAMES
First games:
Tonight:
•South Putnam High School vs. North Putnam High School, 7 p.m.
•South Vermillion High School vs. Riverton Parke High School 7 p.m.
•Northview High School vs. Sullivan High School 7 p.m.
• Bloomington South High School vs. Terre Haute North High School 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
•Dayton vs. Indiana State University 1 p.m.
•Mt. Union vs. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 7 p.m.
Full Tackle Childhood Cancer schedule at psweloveyoufund.org/schedule
GET INVOLVED
Donations can be made at: http://donate.rileykids.org/goto/TackleCancer2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.