A Terre Haute man faces multiple criminal counts after a foot chase with police Tuesday afternoon.
Corey A. Akons, 34, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on a warrant for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, driver never licensed, invasion of privacy; and the infraction of disregarding a red light.
Indiana State Police Trooper Rondell Shelton said he was on Third Street near Margaret Avnue when a vehicle ran the red light at the intersection and had a near miss with the trooper's police car. Shelton initiated a traffic stop and Akons pulled over, but jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. Shelton was unable to catch the driver.
A female passenger in Akon's vehicle identified Akons, who had several arrest warrants pending. Police searched for Akons for three hours before locating him at an apartment complex.
Akons tried to flee again, but was tased and apprehended without incident, police said.
Assisting ISP were officers from Terre Haute, West Terre Haute and Vigo County Sheriff's Department.
