Finding food along Indiana's highways has become an issue for essential travelers during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
An interstate rest area in Vigo County will be one of 28 locations statewide where licensed food trucks can sell food and beverages from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The Clear Creek Welcome Center on Interstate 70 at the eastbound two-mile marker in Vigo County will be one of six rest areas along I-70 to offer food truck service. Other I-70 rest areas are at Plainfield, Greenfield and Centerville.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is launching a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to operate at rest area locations on Indiana interstate highways to provide food and beverage options for commercial truck drivers and motorists engaged in essential travel.
The program will provide needed options for truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverages options near highways across the country due to restaurants and other businesses following public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing dining rooms and in some cases reducing hours of service.
INDOT will issue two permits for food trucks to operate on a first-come, first-served basis at each of the 28 rest area locations.
Interested applicants should review the “Indiana Rest Area and Welcome Center Temporary Permit Application for Food Truck Service” document available at https://www.in.gov/indot/restareas.htm or INDOT's COVID-19 response webpage at https://www.in.gov/indot/4037.htm.
Only complete applications will be considered. All submitted applications must include:
– Proof of a current liability insurance policy;
– A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid issuing authority as required under state code; and
-- Proof of Registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.
If granted a permit, applicants will be required to comply with all permit terms detailed in the permit application and permit form documents.
Submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov. Applications are being accepted immediately.
