Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 1:48 pm
Serving Terre Haute and Wabash Valley
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is having another food and hygiene product distribution for students and their families from 1 to 3 p.m. today at West Vigo High School.
