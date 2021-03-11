The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested a 59-year-old Fontanet man who faces child exploitation charges, according to Indiana State Police.
The investigation began in January, when the task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was obtained from Vigo County Superior Court Division 6 and served Thursday morning, ISP said in a news release.
Based on preliminary findings, Paul E. Hoopingarner, 59, of Fontanet, was interviewed and taken into custody. He is held in Vigo County Jail. Bond has not been set.
Hoopingarner faces charges of child exploitation, Level 4 felony; child exploitation [nine counts], Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor
Anyone having any information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/hom and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.
Assisting ISP were the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.