Dugger Union Community School Corp. will be closed until Tuesday due to an excessive number of absences caused by flu-like illness, according to Darin Simpson, junior/senior high principal.
The school had 29% of students absent Wednesday, 22% Tuesday and 21% Monday, he said. The elementary and junior/high school programs are in the same complex.
Monday had previously been scheduled as an ELearning day. Now, Friday also will be an ELearning day. In addition, May 8 will be an ELearning day to make up for today’s closure.
All activities scheduled for today through Monday are either postponed or canceled, Simpson said.
Staff absenteeism due to illness has been around 13%.
Dugger Union has been consulting with both state and county health departments.
The state Department of Education has protocols that must be followed if the absenteeism rate reaches 20 percent and “signs and symptoms are alike,” said Kelly Wood, Sullivan County public health nurse.
“We’ve worked with them [Dugger Union] all week,” she said, monitoring student absences and discussing proper procedures to decrease transmission of and exposure to illnesses, which the school has followed.
Wood said the school will be deep cleaning common areas frequented by students prior to their return.
A high rate of flu-like illnesses is not uncommon for this time of year, Wood said.
