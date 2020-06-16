New cases of COVID-19 are adding up in District 7 of west central Indiana according to daily data released today by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vigo County added one new case for a total of 201 confirmed cases. Vermillion County also added a case for a total of 12. Putnam County added three new cases for a total of 156 confirmed cases.
ISDH today announced that 440 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 40,786 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 40 percent of ICU beds and 82 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,265 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 363,745 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 355,829 on Monday.
Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visitwww.coronavirus.in.govand click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
