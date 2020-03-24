INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 107 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 365 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through the ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
Twelve Hoosiers have died, an increase of five reported in the last 24 hours. Marion County now has six deaths, Johnson County has three deaths. Single patient deaths have been reported in Allen, Delaware and Scott counties. A total of 2,931 test results were reported, up from 1,960 on Monday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 51, and has a total of 161 cases.
Vigo County continues to show 3 positive cases. All but 41 Indiana counties have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to remove a previously counted case in Hancock County that was erroneously reported to ISDH as a positive and to shift the county of residence for three others, giving Brown County its first case, moving one case from Hancock to Hamilton County and moving a Wayne County case to Fayette County.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.
