After being put on hold for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the First Friday event series will return to downtown. Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Terre Haute will launch a new version of its traditional First Friday on May 7.
“More and more people are receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, so we feel comfortable to proceed with First Friday events, as most activities will be outside along Wabash Avenue,” said Chamber President Kristin Craig. “Restaurants and small businesses have been some of the hardest hit over the last year and a half, so we’re anxious to bring people back to downtown.”
The new launch of First Friday will continue its traditional offerings, including indoor and outdoor activities, live music and other activities such as the kids bike rally set up by Crossroads Cyclery. Family activities in May and June will be sponsored by Mark Metheny, financial advisor with Edward D. Jones, with activities from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music will be performed from 6 to 8 p.m.
All festivities will coincide with Eat in the Streets, which begins just in time for lunch dining at 11 a.m. The weekly outdoor dining experience that extends each participating restaurant’s dining experience to the sidewalk along Wabash Avenue is headed by Connie Wrin, owner of the Verve, and George Azar, owner of Saratoga Restaurant.
“Terre Haute Chevrolet is proud to support Downtown Terre Haute as the title sponsor for First Friday,” said General Manager Kevin Cauble. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to support the downtown businesses, along with an event that brings our community together for a fun and safe experience.”
This is not the first time Downtown Terre Haute has worked to relaunch First Friday. In March of last year, the Chamber announced a new spin of the First Friday format with a block party event, including live bands and a beer garden. The events never happened due to pandemic shutdowns.
“Cancelling First Friday in 2020 was difficult because there was a lot of momentum and excitement surrounding the new format. We’re lucky that our title sponsor, Terre Haute Chevrolet, continued to support the event,” Craig said. “It’s a little bit of a ‘better late than never’ situation.
“We’re just glad to finally get First Friday going again, along with the Downtown Advisory Board and all of the businesses downtown.”
