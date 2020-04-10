First Financial Corp., a Terre Haute-headquartered holding company, has announced its annual shareholders meeting will be changed from an in-person meeting to a remote format due to concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shareholders will not be able to attend in person, the company said in a news release.
The meeting will be held on the previously announced date and time: 11 a.m. (EST), April 15. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 24, 2020, are eligible to participate.
Shareholders will be able to attend by calling 812-238-6000 or 800-511-0045 before the annual meeting and providing the control number provided on their proxy card. Shareholders will then be given a second telephone number and pin to use for purposes of calling into the meeting. FFC expects the call-in line will open 15 to 30 minutes prior to the start time of the annual meeting.
Shareholders may continue to vote by internet and phone until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on April 14 or by mail, in accordance with the instructions provided in the proxy materials. Shareholders who wish to vote during the annual meeting should call 812-238-6000 or 800-511-0045 prior to start of the meeting to receive instructions on voting via telephone or electronically.
Shareholders will not receive a new proxy card. Current materials may continue to be used to vote First Financial’s shares in the annual meeting.
For further information, refer to First Financial’s "Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement," which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13. It can be accessed on First Financial’s site at www.first-online.com under investor relations section.
