Vigo County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, while Clay County has reported its first death from the novel coronavirus in the daily updates issued by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Vigo County Health Department says only four deaths have occurred in the county, contrary to the state report showing five deaths in Vigo County.

Public health educator Roni Elder said the discrepency between numbers is being investigated, and local officials are waiting to see the new data system expected to be rolled out by the state. There may be a new way of counting false negatives from testing, and ability to count people who likely had the virus, but self-quarantined and did not get tested.

Elder said Union Hospital has reported it now has the ability to process COVID-19 tests on site, so turnaround for results is less than 24 hours. As of Monday, Union reported conducting 619 tests, but not all of those are for Vigo County residents.

Of the 473 test results reported by the state, 12.7 percent in Vigo County have been positive for COVID-19.

ISDH today announced 431 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 12,097 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

The new cases and new tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections. The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately.

A total of 630 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH; the deaths reported today occurred between April 7 and April 20.

To date, 67,264 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 64,649 on Monday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 133. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Cass (20), Elkhart (14), Grant (19), Hamilton (17), Hendricks (12), Johnson (24), Lake (49), St. Joseph (31) and Warrick (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard is updated at noon each day.