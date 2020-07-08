Honey Creek firefighters, joined by crews from several local departments, were battling a large structure fire Wednesday night at ReConserve of Indiana, 1150 E Harlan Drive, Terre Haute.

The fire apparently began sometime before 8:30 p.m.

Honey Creek Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy said the production building was fully aflame when firefighters arrived. He said all employees had been accounted for and it appeared anyone who was inside did get out safely.

"We have several departments here, and we are actively working to put out the fire at this time," Murphy said.

Conserv, which is on the north side of Harlan Drive across from the Vigo County Industrial Park, is a recycler of bakery, cereal grain, snack foods and related food by-products. The company's website says it provides removal and recycling services to the food and feed manufacturing industries, serving more than 1,000 manufacturers nationally.

The battalion chief said reports of an explosion will be be investigated when the fire is extinguished.