Fire destroyed a house southeast of Terre Haute late Sunday in a blaze that kept firefighters on scene for about three hours.
Pierson Township Fire Chief J.C. Gummere said firefighters were dispatched at 11:40 p.m. to 4835 E. Oregon Church Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames breaking through the roof, and the two-story house was engulfed.
No one was home at the time, Gummere said, and no animals were in the house.
Due to the extensive damage, a cause is not likely to be determined, the chief said. No suspicious behavior or circumstance was observed at the scene, he said.
With no hydrants nearby, firefighters relied on tankers to deliver water to the scene.
Other agencies responding were Honey Creek, Linton Township and Riley fire departments, along with the Vigo County Sheriff's Department.
