Keith D. Nelson was executed by lethal injection at 4:32 p.m. today at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

Nelson made no statement prior to receiving a lethal dose of pentobarbittal to stop his heart.

The execution began at 4:23 p.m. and was concluded just nine minutes later.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Inside the execution room with Nelson, 45, were individuals identified as a U.S. Marshal, two Bureau of Prisons officials, and spiritual advisor Sister Barbara Battista of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

The family of the victim is expected to speak to the media in a few minutes at the media center on the prison grounds.

Nelson became the fifth person executed by lethal injection this summer at the Terre Haute penitentiary.

Nelson was convicted in the October 1999 kidnapping and murder of a 10-year-old girl who was rollerblading in front of her home in Kansas City, Kansas.

In 2001, Nelson plead guilty in a Missouri federal court on a charge of kidnapping. He admitted to taking the girl to a forest behind a Missouri church where he raped and strangled her. He was sentenced to death in March 2002.

Opponents of capital punishment argue the Trump administration is rapidly executing federal death row inmates after the long hiatus in order to bolster President Trump’s re-election effort.

"It's clear that this rapid-fire execution schedule is all about Donald Trump setting up a debate point for when he is on the stage with Biden,” said Abraham Bonowitz, director of Death Penalty Action. “He is now the most-executing president since the 1950's. If nothing blocks the two executions set next month, he'll match Truman's seven. If he gets two more, he'll exceed Eisenhower's eight. Roosevelt had 17. I wouldn't be surprised if he tries to exceed that, because for Trump, it is always about being the most, the biggest, and the best. He really cares not a lick about the victims families or the government employees who are all forced to endure increased exposure during the pandemic, just for the sake of the presidents' re-election campaign."

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Lezmond Mitchell became the fourth person executed in 2020. Mitchell, the only Native American on Death Row, was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.

In July, inmates Dustin Honken, Wesley Purkey and Daniel Lewis Lee were the first three federal inmates to be executed in 17 years. All were convicted of killing children.

The Department of Justice scheduled other two executions for September.

William Emmett LeCroy is to be executed Sept. 22, and Christopher Andre Vialva is to be executed Sept. 24.

LeCroy was convicted in the rape and murder of a 30-year-old nurse in 2001.

Vialva was convicted in the homicide of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999.

This article will be updated.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.