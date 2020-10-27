Vigo County's 41st death due to COVID-19 occurred Saturday, according to state health officials, as local officials report fewer cases than in weeks prior.
Vigo County saw a one-day increase of 53 cases reported today, and the eight-county District 7 of west central Indiana saw 91 new cases reported overnight.
Sullivan County reported 11 new cases. Clay County added eight cases. Parke and Vermillion County each added four new cases. Putnam County added six cases and one new death. Owen County added two cases. Greene County added three cases.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,062 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 166,564 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,958 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 51 from the previous day. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,646,542 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,638,232 on Monday. A total of 2,754,311 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
