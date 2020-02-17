Investigation continues into a Sunday shooting death west of Brazil on Indiana 340.
Indiana State Police have not released the name of the victim. An autopsy is planned for 1 p.m. today at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
At 9 p.m. Sunday, Clay County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting shots fired at 2055 Indiana 340. Brazil Police and Clay County Sheriff's deputies found a person dead from gunshot wounds.
The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police Detectives Jason Schoffstall, Don Curtis, and Mike Featherling, with the assistance of Sgt. Sam Stearley, and Crime Scene Technician Brandon Mullen of the Putnamville State Police Post.
Also assisting are Susie's Place, Brazil Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
Once the investigation is complete, a copy of the report will be forwarded to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office for review.
