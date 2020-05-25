An inmate at the Terre Haute federal prison died Sunday morning, a prison spokesperson confirmed Monday.
No other details were immediately available.
Jenna Epplin, public information officer with the federal Bureau of Prisons, confirmed that an inmate death occurred Sunday morning in the penitentiary, or maximum security prison, at the Federal Correctional Complex.
Epplin said she hoped to provide more information on Tuesday.
