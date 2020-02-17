A former Vigo County School Corp. administrator was released from federal prison on Feb. 14.
Franklin V. Fennell, 51, completed his 24-month sentence and has been released from supervision of the St. Louis Residential Reentry Management Field Office, according to a Bureau of Prisons online inmate locator He had previously served his in-custody sentence at Marion, Illinois.
In December 2017, Fennell was convicted by a jury on nine counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements to FBI investigators and theft. He was also ordered to pay $110,600 in restitution to the school corporation. A federal appeals court upheld that restitution order.
Fennell is the former facilities and transportation director for the school district. He was indicted by a grand jury in December 2016 in connection with a kickback scheme in which a vendor for VCSC submitted inflated invoices for work at school properties. The vendor split the proceeds in the scheme with Fennell and co-conspirator Frank Shahadey, a former Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy who was the sheriff’s liaison to the school district.
Shahadey, 63, also was indicted, and he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft of government money. He was released from custody in December 2017.
