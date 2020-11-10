The election of a new Vigo County auditor may be in jeopardy after a criminal conviction from 1996 has come to light.
Jim Bramble, the current auditor, said Tuesday he does want to contest the Nov. 3 election of Rebecca Coleman because she has a felony conviction in the robbery and theft case.
Coleman, the Republican challenger, defeated the Democratic incumbent Bramble by a vote of 22,152 to 19,640, or 53.01 percent to 46.99 percent in the general election, according to unofficial Vigo County results.
Bramble said he learned of Coleman's criminal conviction on Thursday as the votes were still being counted. He said he has asked Vigo County Democratic Party Chairman Joe Etling to file the challenge with the county clerk's office.
The deadline for the party to file the challenge is 17 days after the election, which would be Friday, Nov. 20.
Coleman said she is intends to take office Jan. 1.
“I appreciate all of the voters that voted for me in this election and their support at this time. I fully intend to continue doing my job that I have been elected to do,” she said. “I am moving forward in everything that is needed to take my position on January 1st. I am confident that when all of the facts are revealed that I will take office.”
In 1996, Coleman's name was Rebecca Reedy and she resided in Rosedale. According to a case summary from Vigo Superior Court 1, The original charge was robbery resulting in bodily injury and filed on July 22, 1996.
To resolve the criminal case, Reedy in May 1997 pleaded guilty to theft, a Class D felony, and to an amended second count, conspiracy to commit robbery, a Class B felony. She was sentenced to concurrent two-year sentences. One year was suspended to 60 days already served in Vigo County Jail one, and year was ordered served on home detention.
Angie Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, said a candidate who files to run for office acknowledges that the individual meets the qualifications to assume office when signing the declaration of candidacy and filing it. The declaration of candidacy filed in the primary includes a paragraph with the sentence, “I am not ineligible to be a candidate due to a criminal conviction that would prohibit me from serving in this office.”
Once the post-election contest is filed with the county clerk as a miscellaneous civil case, it will be assigned to a judge, Nussmeyer said.
David Bolk, a former judge in Vigo Circuit/Superior Court and now a professor in the legal studies program at Indiana State University, said he researched the election law applying to this challenge.
“If the election contest is filed, it will be assigned to a judge. There will be no jury. The trial is in front of a judge,” Bolk said.
If a criminal conviction was pardoned, dismissed or expunged, Bolk said, it will not count against the candidate.
Coleman, then Reedy, also did plead guilty to conspiracy to commit theft, a Class D felony, in Clark County, Indiana in 1995. That case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement following a six-month deferment period. That case does not factor in the election challenge.
But Coleman's Vigo County conviction does appear to be basis for an election contest, Bolk said.
Bolk said that once the contest is filed, if the assigned judge receives a certified copy of the criminal conviction in the Vigo County case, that could be enough evidence for the judge to determine an elected candidate is prohibited from serving.
“It's pretty cut and dry,” Bolk said.
The office would then be filled by the candidate who received the second highest vote count. In this cast, that is Bramble.
Bramble said he also questions whether a person with a felony conviction could be bonded by an insurance agency, as is required by state law. Bramble said he is bonded for up to $35,000.
The decision on bonding a candidate is made by an insurance company that reviews the risk, which includes previous claims connected to the elected official.
Etling, the Democratic party chairman, did not respond to requests for comment.
Requests for comment also were made to Vigo County Republican Party chairman Randy Gentry. No response was received from Gentry.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
