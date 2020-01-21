Feds to let states tap opioid funds for meth, cocaine surge

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, members of the Coast Guard stand near seized cocaine in Los Angeles. The nation's drug addiction crisis has been morphing in a deadly new direction: more Americans struggling with meth and cocaine. Now the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked of the opioid crisis to help people addicted to those drugs as well. The change to a $1.5 billion opioid grants program was buried in a massive spending bill that Congress passed late in 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)