Federal officials Thursday announced grand jury indictments of drug-trafficking against 15 people, seven of them from Terre Haute, working in a drug ring to distribute methamphetamine in Terre Haute, Brazil, Gosport, Muncie and Anderson.
Authorities seized about 23 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $250,000 as well as $13,000 in cash and 15 firearms after a 6 1/2-month investigation called “Operation Momma’s Boy.” It involved federal agents, the Vigo County Drug Task Force and the Terre Haute Police Department, as well as the Vigo County and Clay County sheriff’s departments and Indiana State Police.
“Today the streets of the Southern District of Indiana are safer than they were six months ago. Two organizations with the goal of infesting both large and small towns in this district have been dismantled,” U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Thursday in a news conference at the Terre Haute Police Department.
The grand jury indictments were issued Dec. 10. Criminal charges were filed Dec. 17 U.S. District Court, Southern District for Indiana. The suspects are in federal custody, Minkler said, and a majority of the defendants could face up to life in prison if convicted.
The first group indicted included nine people, lead by Tavares Hutcherson, 42, Terre Haute, who is charged to have distributed methamphetamine in Vigo County, Minkler said. Police seized more than 41/2 pounds of the drug from the individuals, as well as firearms and cash. Those seizures were made between May and September by law enforcement.
The second group involved six people, who police say was led by James Briscoe, 36, Muncie, who are charged with distributing drugs in Brazil, Gosport and other areas. Nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine as well as firearms and cash was recovered in November and December. Much of the contraband was shipped through the U.S. mail from California, Minkler said.
Guns seized include a 9 mm pistol, 12-gauge shotgun, .45-caliber handgun and an AK-style short barrel rife.
“This is guns, drugs and drug money taken off the streets of our towns that will never be used again,” Minkler said. “The mixture of guns and drugs is not coincidental and is not a safe mixture. Drug dealing is a business, an illegal business. Drugs in this case and others are often fronted, by which I mean the drugs are advanced on credit with an agreement to pay for the drugs later.”
The use of violence or threat of violence are used to ensure collection of money for the drugs.
“That’s why these guns are present, and present with money and present with drugs,” Minkler said.
According to the indictment, Brad W. Jones, 35, Indianapolis, supplied methamphetamine to Hutcherson for re-distribution. Timothy Stefanatos, 40, Indianapolis, acted as a middle-man for Jones and supplied drugs to Hutcherson.
Hutcherson and Brock Mathews, 29, Terre Haute, distributed methamphetamine to each other as well as others in the Terre Haute area, including Robert Cox, 33, Terre Haute; Deena Roshel, 52, Terre Haute; and Zachary Carson, 25, Terre Haute.
Travis Eyre, 30, Terre Haute, assisted Hutcherson in distributing drugs and collecting drug proceeds, according to the indictment, which also alleges that Hutcherson, Mathews, and Jones illegally possessed firearms.
Kyra Grindel, 19, Terre Haute, according to the indictment, took over 200 grams of methamphetamine and firearms from Mathews, prompting Mathews to enlist the help of co-conspirators to attempt to recover the drugs and guns.
In the second group, according to the indictment, Briscoe, along with Damarus Page, 37, Anderson; Bradley Clephane, 35, Gosport and Spencer; Christopher Bays, 33, Brazil; Jamar Pugh, 26, Muncie, and James Bell, 40, Muncie; each conspired to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
Pugh arranged for methamphetamine to be shipped from California to Indiana for re-distribution by Briscoe and Bell, according to the indictment. Also, Briscoe obtained methamphetamine from Page who operated out of the city of Anderson. Briscoe in turn supplied methamphetamine and marijuana to Bell, Clephane, Bays, and others.
The indictment also alleges that Briscoe, Page, Clephane, and Pugh illegally possessed firearms.
Assistant United States Attorney M. Kendra Klump, who is prosecuting these cases for the government, said the defendants, if convicted, each face up to life in prison, except for Grindle, who faces up to 40 years in prison.
Said J. Michael Gannon, Drug Enforcement Administration assistant special agent in charge, “People want to live in a community that is safe and healthy. We have families and we have kids and children and want to be in safe environments, but if you have people preying on people with methamphetamine, they need to be held accountable,” he said.
“This case is a perfect example of the wingspan of drug trafficking and organizations even here in Indiana. We understand where the methamphetamine is coming; we know it is coming from Mexico,” Gannon said. “... We are going to do everything we can to make our community a safer place. For all you drug traffickers out there, just understand, you may be dealing drugs today. We are going to put all our resources together at the highest levels and we are going to steamroll you for your actions.”
Gannon said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has opened a full-time office in Terre Haute.
U.S. Postal Inspector team leader DeMarkus Calhoun said multiple shipments were intercepted through the mail.
“There were two large seizures in the mail, with two three-pounders and a one-pound seizure [of methamphetamine] in the mail,” Calhoun said.
Other ways drugs are transported include by automobiles, buses and on people, Calhoun said.
The federal indictments also include the use of cellular telephones to discuss price for drugs to be redistributed. Those charges are listed as “unlawful use of communication facility.”
Defendants, charges
The following defendants, except Grindle, are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Also listed are additional charges.
• Tavares Hutcherson, 42, Terre Haute, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine (two counts); unlawful use of communication facility(nine counts).
• Timothy Stefanstos, 40, Indianapolis, unlawful use of communication facility
• Brock Mathews, 29, Terre Haute, unlawful use of communication facility (two counts).
• Deena Roshel, 52, Terre Haute, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; unlawful use of communication facility (two counts).
• Kyra Grindle, 19, Terre Haute, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
• Brad W. Jones, 35, Indianapolis, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine; possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; convicted felon in possession of firearms; unlawful use of communication facility.
• Travis Eyre, 30, Terre Haute, unlawful use of communication facility (two counts).
• Robert Cox, 33, Terre Haute, unlawful use of communication facility (two counts).
• Zachary Carson, 25, Terre Haute, unlawful use of communication facility.
The following defendants are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances:
• James Briscoe, 36, Muncie, unlawful use of communication facility (nine counts).
• Damarus Page, 37, Anderson, convicted felon in possession of a firearm; unlawful use of communication facility.
• Bradley Clephane, 35, Gosport and Spencer, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; unlawful use of communication facility.
• Christopher Bays, 33, Brazil, unlawful use of communication facility (four counts).
• Jamar Pugh, 26, Muncie, attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; convicted felon in possession of a firearm; unlawful use of communication facility (four counts).
• James Bell, 40, Muncie, attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; unlawful use of communication facility (two counts).
