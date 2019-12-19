Federal officials today announced grand jury indictments of drug-trafficking against 15 people working in a drug ring to distribute methamphetamine in Terre Haute, Brazil, Gosport, Muncie and Anderson.
Authorities seized about 23 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $250,000 as well as $13,000 in cash and 15 firearms after a 6 1/2 month investigation, called "Operation Momma's Boy." It involved federal agents, the Vigo County Drug Task Force and the Terre Haute Police Department, as well as the Vigo County and Clay County sheriff's departments and Indiana State Police.
"Today the streets of the Southern District of Indiana are safer than they were six months ago. Two organizations with the goal of infesting both large and small towns in this district have been dismantled," U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler said in a news conference this morning at the Terre Haute Police Department.
The grand jury indictments were issued Dec. 10. The suspects are in federal custody as the investigation continues, Minkler said.
The first group indicted included nine people, lead by Tavares Hutcherson, 42, Terre Haute, who is charged to have distributed methamphetamine in Vigo County, Minkler said. Police seized more than 4 1/2 pounds of the drug from the individuals, as well as firearms and cash. Those seizures were made between May and September by law enforcement.
The second group involved six people, who police say was led by James Briscoe, 36, Muncie, who are charged with distributing drugs in Brazil, Gosport and other areas. Nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine as well as firearms and cash was recovered in November and December. Much of the contraband was shipped through the U.S. mail from California, Minkler said.
Guns seized include a 9 mm pistol, 12-gauge shotgun, .45-caliber handgun and an AK-style short barrel rife.
"This is guns, drugs and drug money taken off the streets of our towns that will never be used again," Minkler said. "The mixture of guns and drugs is not coincidental and is not a safe mixture. Drug dealing is a business, an illegal business. Drugs in this case and others are often fronted, by which I mean the drugs are advanced on credit with an agreement to pay for the drugs later."
The use of violence or threat of violence are used to ensure collection of money for the drugs.
"That's why these guns are present, and present with money and present with drugs," Minkler said.
Said J. Michael Gannon, Drug Enforcement Administration assistant special agent in charge, "People want to live in a community that is safe and healthy. We have families and we have kids and children and want to be in safe environments, but if you have people preying on people with methamphetamine, they need to be held accountable.
"This case is a perfect example of the wingspan of drug trafficking and organizations even here in Indiana. We understand where the methamphetamine is coming; we know it is coming from Mexico," Gannon said. "... We are going to everything we can to make our community a safer place. For all you drug traffickers out there, just understand, you may be dealing drugs today. We are going to put all our resources together at the highest levels and we are going to steamroll you for your actions."
Gannon said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has opened a full-time office in Terre Haute.
U.S. Postal Inspector team leader DeMarkus Calhoun said multiple shipments were intercepted through the mail.
"There were two large seizures in the mail, with two three-pounders and a one-pound seizure (of methamphetamine) in the mail," Calhoun said.
Other ways drugs are transported include by automobiles, buses and on people, Calhoun said.
Those indicted are:
• Tavares Hutcherson, 42, Terre Haute
• Timothy Stefanstos, 40, Indianapolis
• Brock Mathews, 29, Terre Haute
• Deena Roshel, 52, Terre Haute
• Kyra Grindle, 19, Terre Haute
• Brad W. Jones, 35, Indianapolis
• Travis Eyre, 30, Terre Haute
• Robert Cox, 33, Terre Haute
• Zachary Carson, 25, Terre Haute
• James Briscoe, 36, Muncie
• Damarus Page, 37, Anderson
• Bradley Clephane, 35, Gosport and Spencer
• Christopher Bays, 33, Brazil
• Jamar Pugh, 26, Muncie
• James Bell, 40, Muncie
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.

