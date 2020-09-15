An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute has died due to COVID-19.
Federal prison officials said Byron Dale Bird, 65, was taken to a local hospital Aug. 27 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was placed in the intensive care unit on Aug. 28, and remained there until his death Sunday.
Bird was sentenced in the Eastern District of Michigan to an 888-month sentence for 14 counts involving sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact, witness tampering, failure to register as a sex offender, and crime of violence by someone who failed to register as a sex offender.
He had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since July 31, 2019.
USP Terre Haute is a high security facility that currently houses 1,279 male offenders.
The Bureau of Prisons provides daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.
