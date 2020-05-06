An inmate death Tuesday afternoon at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute has been referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Prison officials said today they have no indicators the death is related to COVID-19.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Jose Nieves-Galarza, 59, was found unresponsive by staff at the Federal Correctional Institution, a medium security facility that currently houses 956 male offenders at the prison complex.

Prison staff initiated live-saving measures and requested emergency medical services while continuing life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

Nieves-Galarza had been sentenced in the Middle District of Pennsylvania to 87 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been in custody at the prison since Dec. 6, 2018.

No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger, prison officials said.