An inmate death has been reported at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute.
Arthur D. Wheeler, 35, was found dead in his cell at 8:30 a.m. today, according to a news release from the prison.
Staff began life-saving measures and emergency medical services were called, but Wheeler was pronounced dead. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.
No staff or other inmates were injured and the public was not in danger, prison officials said.
Wheeler had been sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to 240 months in prison for distribution of child pornography and impersonating an officer and employee of the United States.
Wheeler had been in custody at the penitentiary since Nov. 15, 2019.
USP Terre Haute is a high security facility currently housing 1,316 male offenders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.