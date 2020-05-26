The federal prison in Terre Haute has recorded its first inmate death related to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons coronavirus resource web page, which is updated daily.

The website also shows that three prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday afternoon issued a news release saying inmate Gregory Phinton Glenn on Sunday reported chest pains and shortness of breath at the penitentiary, the maximum security prison within Federal Correctional Complex Terre Haute.

Staff immediately escorted Glenn to the Health Services at the prison and requested emergency medical services.

Glenn, 56, was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment. While there, he was pronounced dead by hospital staff following cardiac arrest.

Mr. Glenn tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his departure from the institution to the hospital, according the BOP.

Glenn was sentenced in the Southern District of Iowa to a 14-month sentence for a supervised release violation. His original conviction was for possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

He had been in custody at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute since April 21, 2020.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, to add additional information.