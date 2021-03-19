The Bureau of Prisons is reporting no cases of COVID-19 among inmates or state at the Federal Corrections Complex-Terre Haute, as of Thursday.
The number of cases at the prison complex have been declining in recent weeks. More than 1,150 inmates and 145 staff at the prison and penitentiary were diagnosed with COVID-19, prison officials report in their online update. Six inmates at FCC-TH have died due to COVID-19, the BOP website reports.
In late December 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases at the prison exceeded 400.
The inmate cases are included in the state report of COVID-19 for Vigo County. Today, state health officials report 11,851 cases of COVID-19 and 239 deaths have been confirmed in Vigo County residents. Thirteen new cases were added to today's county.
The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 878 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 676,247 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 12,510 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day. Another 412 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,205,024 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,199,074 on Thursday. A total of 8,592,072 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 45 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of today, a total of 2,304,727 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,389,008 first doses and 915,719 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
